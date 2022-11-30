What is zombie virus and why is Twitter buzzing about it?

The 48,000-year-old zombie virus had buried under frozen lake in Russia, and it was unearthed by scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Researchers.

Scientists have revived a 48,000-year-old ‘zombie virus’ found in the permafrost region of Siberia, Russia. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the news of a virus stirs panic and triggers memes on Twitter. To no one’s surprise, the zombie virus quickly emerged as a Twitter trend.

The zombie virus had buried under frozen lake in Russia, and it was unearthed by scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Researchers. They found over a dozen of archaic viruses from the Siberian permafrost and the oldest of them, dubbed as Pandoravirus yedoma, is known to be 48,500 years old.

Although the threat from these viruses can’t be estimated currently, scientists have found that these viruses remain infectious despite being dormant for hundreds of millennia.

According to the European team of researchers who found the viruses, it is likely that ancient permafrost will release these unknown viruses after it thaws due to increasing global warming. People are expected to populate these areas after they become habitable which is when there may be a threat of new viruses infecting life forms.

