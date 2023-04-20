The incident occurred during the distribution of charitable donations, known as Zakat, by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

At least 78 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at a school in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Thursday. The incident occurred during the distribution of charitable donations, known as Zakat, by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Reuters reported citing witnesses and the Houthi media.

According to two witnesses, who were involved in the rescue operation, hundreds of people had gathered at a school to receive donations of 5,000 Yemeni rials, equivalent to approximately Rs 1,650 per person, the report added.

A Ministry of Interior spokesperson stated that the stampede occurred during the distribution of charitable donations and an investigation was underway. Two organisers of the charitable donation event have been detained.

According to Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, the stampede is a direct consequence of the dire humanitarian crisis faced by the Yemeni people due to the ongoing conflict. “We hold the countries of aggression responsible for what happened and for the bitter reality that the Yemeni people live in because of the aggression and blockade,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ |

Yemen has been engulfed in an eight-year civil war that has resulted in thousands of deaths, dwindling of the economy with millions left hungry. The Yemen conflict started in 2014 when the Houthis took control of Sanaa and ousted the government. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, leading to a prolonged proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

What is Zakat?

One of the Five Pillars of Islam is Zakat, which is the obligatory charity that requires Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth to those in need. The other four pillars are the declaration of faith, prayer, fasting during Ramadan, and the Hajj pilgrimage. It is considered a form of worship and a means of purifying one's wealth.

Zakat is an obligatory act for Muslims, who have reached a certain level of wealth, and religious texts provide comprehensive guidelines on the minimum amount that should be distributed among the poor.

Based on the source of wealth—farm products, livestock, commercial operations, paper money, or precious metals like gold and silver—a portion of the earnings must be set aside for Zakat. The computation is based on an individual's income and the value of their belongings, and the minimum amount should be 2.5 percent or 1/40 of the total savings and wealth of a Muslim individual.