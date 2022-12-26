Explained: What is bomb cyclone that continues to batter US and Canada

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and 200,000 customers suffered power cuts on Sunday afternoon. Earlier 1.7 million people went without power as a result of the bomb cyclone

Nearly 250 million Americans and Canadians have been affected by the massive winter storm called the bomb cyclone. At least 38 people have lost their lives due to the severe Arctic freeze, BBC reported on Monday.

According to officials, the death toll stood at 34 in the US, with Buffalo city being the worst-hit area. Four people died in Canada when a bus rolled over on an icy road in British Columbia.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled leading to many people being unable to reach their families for Christmas. The storm caused blackouts with around 200,000 customers suffering power cuts on Sunday afternoon. Earlier 1.7 million people were left without power after the bomb cyclone, which was caused when atmospheric pressure plummets, brought blizzard-like conditions to the Great Lakes on the US-Canada border.

What is the bomb cyclone?

Forecasters named it the “bomb cyclone” as it intensified very rapidly. Bomb cyclones form when low-pressure air comes in contact with high-pressure air in the atmosphere, triggering a sudden drop in barometric pressure by at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. Wind spirals in at the base of the storm as the air rises. Barometric pressure will continue to drop as long as the air continues to rise at the top of the storm faster than it can be replaced at the bottom. Similar to a hurricane, lower air pressure yields a stronger storm.

“All bomb cyclones are not hurricanes. But sometimes, they can take on characteristics that make them look an awful lot like hurricanes, with very strong winds, heavy precipitation and well-defined eye-like features in the middle,” NBC News quoted climate scientist Daniel Swain from the University of California as saying.

The sudden drop in pressure is likened to a bomb going off by meteorologists, who have called the formation process “explosive cyclogenesis” and “bombogenesis”.

What is happening now?

Conditions for a bomb cyclone occurred near the Great Lakes in the US, where frigid Arctic air coming from the polar vortex met very warm air to the east, The New York Times quoted John Moore, a meteorologist and spokesman for the National Weather Service, as saying. In this area, the air pressure dropped to at least 962 millibars, while it was still high at 1047 millibars in other places, leading to a sharp gradient.