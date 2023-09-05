What is the 14th Amendment that could bar Donald Trump from 2024 US Presidential elections?

As the 2024 United States presidential election approaches, the eligibility of former President Donald Trump to run for office has become a hot-button issue. A rarely invoked clause of the Constitution, the 14th Amendment, is now at the centre of a contentious debate that could potentially bar the Republican leader from appearing on the presidential ballot.

The controversy revolves around Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, often referred to as the ‘insurrection clause’. This provision states that individuals who have taken an oath to support the Constitution and later “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” shall be disqualified from holding public office.

This provision, originally aimed at preventing former Confederate officials from gaining power in the post-Civil War government, gained renewed attention following the events of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. Some legal experts and liberal groups argue that Trump's actions on that fateful day make him ineligible for the presidency under the clause.

According to a report by the New York Times, on August 30, the liberal-leaning group Free Speech for People sent letters to the secretaries of state in New Hampshire, Florida, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin, urging them to use the 14th Amendment to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. This move comes as part of a growing theory that Trump's alleged involvement in the Capitol attack disqualifies him from holding office.

A report in Politico Magazine states that two potential paths exist to test this theory. One involves lawsuits filed by politicians, advocacy groups or voters seeking judicial declarations of Trump' s ineligibility. The other tactic requires states to refuse to list Trump on their ballots. This could compel Trump to file lawsuits seeking to restore his candidacy, likely leading to a contentious legal battle that could eventually involve the Supreme Court.

This debate over the insurrection clause brings the US judicial system into largely uncharted territory. The meaning and application of this 110-word provision, ratified in 1868, and rarely invoked since, will be at the forefront of these legal proceedings.

While the 14th Amendment is more widely recognised for its role in protecting civil rights, Section 3, the ‘disqualification clause,’ has come into focus due to recent events. The disqualification process under this provision remains unclear since this approach has never been employed against a president.