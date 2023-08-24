What is next for Wagner Group? Future hangs in balance after Prigozhin’s reported death in Russian plane crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, reportedly died in a plane crash on Wednesday evening, according to statements from the Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia. Prigozhin, famously known for recently leading a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a pivotal figure in the Wagner Group's activities. His death not only sparks an investigation into the cause of the crash but also raises questions about the future trajectory of the Wagner Group and its fighters stationed across multiple regions.

Prigozhin's reported death comes exactly two months after he orchestrated a brief mutiny against Russia's military leadership. The incident marked one of the most serious challenges to President Putin's authority since his rise to power in 1999. While the circumstances surrounding the plane crash remain uncertain, some experts believe that Prigozhin's death could relieve President Putin of a potentially formidable rival.

What lies ahead for the future of the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group, recognised for its involvement in various military and mercenary operations, particularly in Africa and Belarus, now faces an uncertain future after the reported death of its leader. Following its controversial involvement in Ukraine, where the group's activities were significantly curtailed, Prigozhin had been attempting to regain influence through operations in Africa, closely aligned with Kremlin interests. Prigozhin's support for a coup in Niger and his efforts to attract investors to the Central African Republic signalled his ongoing ambitions.

The aftermath of Prigozhin's reported death has stirred speculations about whether the Wagner Group can sustain its operations without its leader. According to a Guardian report, hundreds of Wagner fighters stationed in Belarus have begun to disperse, some of whom are dissatisfied with reduced pay in that country while others seek opportunities in West Africa. The group's presence has notably dwindled from over 5,000 fighters to approximately three-quarters of that number.

Who will succeed Prigozhin?

Prigozhin's c lose association with the Wagner Group's disinformation campaigns, commercial ventures and mercenary endeavours in Africa has raised concerns about the group's viability without his leadership. As per the report, analysts observed that much of the group's influence was linked to the unscrupulous networks he cultivated over the years. From aiding military actions in Mali to other shadowy operations, Prigozhin's absence is expected to leave a significant void.

Despite speculations about potential successors to Prigozhin, experts remain sceptical of anyone being able to effectively fill his shoes. Dmitry Utkin, his closest associate, also died in the crash. A foreign policy expert, Angela Stent, was quoted as saying by PBS NewsHour that she believes there won't be anyone like him, at least for now, especially not someone who would attempt to rally the public to voice criticism against the war.

UK’s former air vice-marshal Sean Bell also highlighted in a previous interview with The Guardian, “If the Wagner group is Yevgeny Prigozhin, then it's difficult to see how it will survive. It's the end of it as we know it.”