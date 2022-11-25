What is Black Friday and why is it called so?

English
    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 6:07 AM IST

    Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping period.

    Black Friday is the colloquial name for the fourth Friday of November i.e. the immediate Friday after Thanksgiving Thursday. Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping period. And now, the Black Friday craze has made its way to other regions like India as well.

    The origin of the term is shrouded in mystery with many conflicting tales and sources. While some suggest that the term comes from factory workers calling in sick on Friday after Thanksgiving for a 4-day weekend, others say Philadelphia and Rochester police authorities termed the traffic chaos that came with the start of the Christmas shopping season as Black Friday.
    ALSO READ:
    Garmin announces Black Friday Sale discounts on smartwatches and other devices
    But the two holidays -- Thanksgiving and Black Friday -- were inexorably linked together in about 1939 when US President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation which established the fourth Thursday of November as the date of Thanksgiving. This was thought to be done in order to extend the Christmas shopping season, which could jolt the economy at a time when the American economy had about just recovered from the global downturn.
    Over the next decade, especially in the post-WWII period, Black Friday was much more heavily emphasised by retailers and departmental stores. Since then Black Friday has been used by shops, brands, department stores, retailers and more to offer some of the biggest discounts of the year. It is also one of the busiest shopping days of the year in the US.
    ALSO READ:  Best Black Friday deals you can’t miss
    Though in recent years, online shopping has been eating into Black Friday sales. With retailers like Amazon offering big discounts at other times of the year like the Prime Day Sale in June, Black Friday has lost its charm over the past few years.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
