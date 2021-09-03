UK govt's plans after Queen Elizabeth II's death revealed; see minute details of Operation London Bridge

Leaked documents have revealed the massive security operation planned in the event of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death. The papers also delve into the government's anxieties over strained resources during the subsequent 12 days of mourning. Of course, the queen is currently in perfect health, and the leaked reports do not suggest the instigation of operations any time in the near future.

Nevertheless, the government’s response following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, has been planned to every last detail, revealed Politico.

Here is all you need to know about Operation London Bridge.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the UK government’s plan in the immediate aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The plan has been so named because one of the first steps in the plan would be to inform the prime minister that the queen has died by saying, “London Bridge is down.”

The plans outline the steps, pressure points and the changing landscape that the UK government would need to take care of after “D-Day,” the day the queen dies. The plans have even included the changes that would be needed if she died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immediate action

On the event of the queen's death, her private secretary would be responsible for informing the PM and the Privy Council Office, which takes care of the governmental responsibilities of the monarchs in the UK.

Other important members of the government, including important ministers and civil servants like the cabinet secretary, will also be informed of the event as soon as possible. Ministers in charge of various departments of the government will in turn be informed by the departmental permanent secretaries.

“We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” will be what is told to the ministers according to the call script of Operation London Bridge. Minister will additionally be informed that “discretion is required.”

The cabinet secretary will inform every other civil servant and minister via email.

“Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” reads the draft of the email.

All of these steps are hoped to be achieved within 10 minutes of the death of the Queen, followed by lowering of flags across Whitehall to half-mast.

Parallel action

Several other actions would be taken congruently by various departments and functionaries in the government, Some are related to the world of high technology. The royal family’s website will be almost immediately changed to a black holding page, which will contain a short statement to confirm the death of the previously reigning monarch.

Websites of the UK government will feature a black banner at the top and all social media pages of each and every department within the government will also change their profile pictures to their departmental crests and a black banner will be shown prominently on the profiles.

All tweets and non-urgent social media posts would be halted, and no retweets would be posted unless specifically cleared by the government’s head of communications.

The royal family will put out an “official notification” for news wires to inform the public. The surviving royal family will be expected to announce the funeral proceedings for the coming days, which are expected to happen on “D+10,” or ten days after the death.

The Ministry of Defence will arrange for gun salutes at all saluting stations and a two-minute period of silence would be observed nationally.

At 6 pm in the evening, the new monarch would deliver a broadcast to the nation after holding an audience with the prime minister. The UK Parliament, along with the legislative bodies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would be adjourned. If the bodies were not in session at that time, they would be recalled.

Strained resources

While the documents go into granular details about the subsequent preparation and planning for the 10 days leading up to the funeral of the queen, including Operation Springtide, the codename for the UK government’s preparations for the ascension of King Charles, they also highlight the associated worries.

The funeral preparations would involve considerable governmental machinery and resources, with the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the Department for Transport under maximum strain.

The Foreign Office would need to coordinate the large influx of tourists into the country, including several VIPs. The situation would get more complicated if the queen died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, the influx of both foreign tourists and citizens from other parts of the country into London may prove to be too much even for London’s efficient public transportation system. The Department for Transport would have to work round the clock to ensure that London did not turn into a permanent traffic jam during those 10 days, especially the three days when the queen’s coffin would be kept on display.

For the Home Office, responsible for all security matters, the influx would mean that security arrangements would need to be in place. There would be a higher risk of terrorism as large crowds would make for enticing and easy targets.