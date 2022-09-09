What happens next after the Queen's death? Events that are set to take place today

By CNBCTV18.COM

The new King, Charles, will make a televised address, visit Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to perform various protocols.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned by her family, people, and admirers. Her demise at the age of 96 has thrown a state apparatus into motion that sat idle for 70 years since Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died in 1952.

The British government has set in motion "Operation London Bridge" which included protocols that range from succession rules to the process of bringing the queen's coffin from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

Since the announcement came late in the day September 8, the plans have been shifted by a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, the Independent UK reported. This means D-Day+0 will be considered as Friday, September 9.

Here are the events that are set to take place on D-Day+0 – Friday, September 9.

The King and Queen return to London: Charles and Camilla will return from Balmoral Castle to London on Friday.

Audience with the Prime Minister: As duty calls for the new sovereign, Charles and his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to happen soon.

Confirming funeral plans: Charles will meet the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who will oversee the accession and the Queen’s funeral. They will approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

The arrangements of Operation London Bridge have long been planned in consultation with the government.

They will then incorporate Operation Unicorn, which includes the contingency plans for the death of the Queen in Scotland.

Court mourning: Charles will then decide on the length of court or royal mourning. This will be for members of the royal family and royal households and is expected to last a month.

National mourning: The government will confirm the length of national mourning (likely to be around 12 to 13 days) from now up to the day after the Queen’s funeral.

It will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday, the Day of National Mourning.

Charles’s televised address: The King will make a televised address to the nation, which will be pre-recorded.

In his address, he will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Service at St Paul’s Cathedral: The PM and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at the St Paul’s Cathedral in London.