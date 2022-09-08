By CNBCTV18.com

While Queen Elizabeth II as monarch of England rules over her subjects — or at least the hearts of her subjects — with a no-nonsense benevolence, in her last hours she will be completely in the hands of her doctor, a gastroenterologist named Professor Huw Thomas, according to The Guardian. He will "look after his patient, control access to her room and consider what information should be made public."

The Politico cautions that the protocol that will subsequently unfold may seem "banal to the ridiculous" to the world ay large — but it will be central to ensuring that the British public is satisfied that their queen been given the perfect sendoff she deserves.

Here's what we gathered may happen when Queen Elizabeth II dies:

The queen's eyes will be closed and Charles will be king. His siblings will kiss his hands.

The queen's private secretary will contact the prime minister, the freshly-minted Liz Truss. The PM will be the first member of the government to make a statement. Other members of the government cannot utter a word on that before that.

The code 'London Bridge ' will be used for the death of UK's current monarch. Civil servants will say, “London Bridge is down” on secure lines. For George VI's death, the code was 'Hyde Park Corner.'

According to Politico, the PM and her Cabinet will meet the queen’s coffin at St Pancras station and the new King Charles will embark on a tour of the UK in the days before the funeral.

The news will go out to the 15 governments outside the UK where the queen is also the head of state, and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth, from an an undisclosed location in the capital.

The announcement will go out as a newsflash to the Press Association and the rest of the world’s media simultaneously.

At that very moment footman in mourning clothes will emerge from a door at Buckingham Palace, cross the dull pink gravel and pin a black-edged notice to the gates.

As far as social media goes, the palace website will go a dark shade and turn into a single page showing the same text about her death. All other government websites will sport black colours.

Retweets are explicitly banned unless cleared by the central government head of communications.

Regarding the old school media, newsreaders will wear black suits and black ties and all normal programming will be halted.