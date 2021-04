Dozens have died in Israel when a stampede broke out early Friday at a Jewish religious assembly. The gathering, attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, has left many injured, according to multiple news reports.

At least 44 casualties have been reported so far following the stampede at the overcrowded festival in northern Israel. Also, over 150 people were injured Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported citing Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom.

Where did the stampede break out?

The stampede occurred at Mount Meron at the main celebrations of Lag BaOmer, a festival of all-night prayer, dance and mystical songs; where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had assembled at Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in order to honour him.

The disaster occurred after midnight, according to several reports. People can be seen tightly packed in cramped space during the festival in the videos circulating on social media. The cause that led to the stampede was not immediately clear.

The stampede led to the people getting asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the public announcement system sounded an appeal to disperse, according to a report in Arab News.

What happens during the celebrations of Lag BaOmer?

Large bonfires are lit as a part of the celebrations of Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron and the commemorations include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

Details from the rescue service

The Magen David Adom rescue service said in a tweet that 103 people are being treated, including 38 in critical condition. It was earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed but the rescue service said all the injuries were the result of a stampede.

Lag BaOmer: First big religious assembly after COVID-19 restrictions were removed

It was the first big religious assembly in Israel after the COVID-19 restrictions were revoked as the country has seen a decline in the number of fresh cases since launching one of the world’s most successful vaccination programs late last year.