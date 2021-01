Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew, Iranian media said on Monday, amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.

Below are details about the Strait:

The strait lies between Oman and Iran

It links the Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond

It is 21 miles (33 km) wide at its narrowest point, with the shipping lane just two miles (three km) wide in either direction

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have sought to find other routes to bypass the Strait, including building more oil pipelines

Almost a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait - some 17.4 million barrels per day (bpd) versus consumption of about 100 million bpd in 2018, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed

OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq export most of their crude via the Strait

Qatar, the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, sends almost all of its LNG through the Strait

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran aimed at halting its oil exports

Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle its economy

The U.S. Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, is tasked with protecting commercial shipping in the area