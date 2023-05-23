Watch -- 'Welcome Modi' message in Sydney sky ahead of PM’s mega event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Before holding talks with the Australian premier, PM Modi met business leaders of top Australian companies and seek investment in areas such as technology and clean energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Australia’s Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. He arrived in Australia after concluding his visits to Japan and Papua New Guinea last week. PM Modi’s arrival in Australia has generated tremendous interest among the Indian diaspora in the country. He is being greeted by enthusiastic crowds waving banners. The PM will address a gathering at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

There was a special message for the PM as he landed in Sydney, this time in the skies. ‘Welcome Modi’, read a message created by aircraft contrail.

PM Modi’s visit to Australia, his second as Prime Minister, comes as the two countries are forging closer bilateral defence and security ties. The partnership between India and Australia also becomes significant in the context of countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.