WEF Davos 2023: This year's theme and topics to be discussed

The annual World Economic Forum meeting would be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20. Here are the key topics that would be discussed:

The theme of this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting is 'Cooperation in a fragmented world', which aims to address the pressing issues the world is facing and promote innovative solutions. The annual meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20.

While a range of topics will be discussed at this year's meeting, here are some of the key ones that will be covered:

New Energy:

The energy sector has faced a series of shocks, forcing several governments to protect companies and citizens from skyrocketing prices as they scramble to shore up energy security at the national level. A session on New Energy on January 17 would discuss how, as world leaders craft energy strategies for this year, they would be able to reconcile energy resilience, sustainability and affordability.

Climate Change: Another session on January 17 would listen to the voices of youngsters across the globe on what leaders should do to promote justice as well as support communities that are most affected by the climate crisis. On the same day, there would be a session on decarbonisation, its challenges, and the additional policies and financial levers required to lessen the risk premiums associated with new technologies. On January 18, an open forum will be held on what concrete steps are required for coordinating global climate action.

Jobs: With COVID-19 and other geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war affecting the supply chain, economies across the globe are facing inflation and taking measures to curb it. The risk of a recession continues to loom over major economies this year as well. On January 17, there will be a session on steps leaders can take to make a potential recession as shallow and short as possible. There would also be a session on the impact of green transition, demographics, technological advances, and recognised value chains on labour markets globally in five years. On January 19, there will be a session on if a four-day workweek can address some of the urgent issues with regard to work in the 21st century.

Travel Travel and tourism saw a surge in demand as countries around the world started inoculating their citizens and started opening up their borders. A session on January 17 would discuss how leaders would transform their organisations and practices to ensure the travel sector can channel this uptick towards a more sustainable and resilient tourism future. On January 18, there will also be a session on how a battery passport can contribute towards protecting human rights, informing consumer decision-making as well as safeguarding the environment.

Health: A session will be held to discuss why gendered health, as well as well-being gaps, continue to persist and what actions and policies are required to improve the situation globally with respect to investing in women's health.

Tech: On January 18, a press conference will announce the first outputs of defining and building the Metaverse initiative. On January 19, there will be a session on how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to predict and fight wildfires.

Banking: On January 18, a session on the digitisation of trade will be held, and discuss how trade tech emergence can be accelerated to match the world's needs. Amid the turmoil in the global markets and the tightening interest rates, and fears of a possible recession, there would be a session on January 18 to discuss the banking system and if it is ready to deploy capital as well as support economic recovery. There will also be a session on how a safe, economically viable and accessible metaverse is operationalised.