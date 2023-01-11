WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know

The theme for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is "Cooperation in a fragmented world.”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to hold its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20. The theme for this meeting is “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, which aims to address the most pressing issues facing the world and to promote innovative solutions.

The event will bring together about 2,500 heads of state and governments, CEOs of corporations, members of the international media, representatives of civil society, and youth leaders from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Where to watch/follow?

The live stream of the event will be available on the official page of WEF at www.weforum.org . To follow the events closely, follow its social media handles and the official Davos 2023 meeting hashtag, #wef23.

Live Streamed sessions and videos will also be available on the official YouTube channel, wef.ch/youtube

Overview: Cooperation in a Fragmented World

The annual meeting aims to address systemic risks to prevent uncertainty and fragility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The Davos Forum 2023 aims to advance forward-thinking solutions and address the most pressing global challenges, through public-private collaboration.

For the first time since the 1970s, the world is facing a misbalance with growth and inflation moving in opposite directions.

Therefore, the World Economic Forum is convening its 53rd Annual Meeting to reaffirm the value and imperative of dialogue and public-private cooperation, to navigate the current cascading crises and drive tangible, system-positive change for the long term.

What to expect?

In the winter slot of the World Economic Forum’s meeting, a record number of business and government leaders are expected to pore over challenges ranging from global economic slowdown to environmental collapse.

“We are all stuck in a crisis mindset,” WEF executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab told the pre-meeting news conference as reported by Reuters. Schwab reiterated that the world is grappling with the Ukraine war, climate change and simultaneous energy and food supply crunches.

The meeting is expected to help shift that mindset through discussions, gatherings, and events under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

About 52 heads of state and governments are expected to show up next to 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers. Among 39 leaders of international agencies, heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organisation will be present.

The last in-person Davos winter gathering was held in 2020, days before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global health emergency. In the following year, the event was held virtually and 2022’s event was shifted from January to May after a spike in infections.

The WEF is an international organisation which works with leaders in politics, business, culture, and other spheres to shape agendas for the world, regions, and industries.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)