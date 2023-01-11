English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know

WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know

WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 3:31:25 PM IST (Published)

The theme for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is "Cooperation in a fragmented world.”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to hold its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20. The theme for this meeting is “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, which aims to address the most pressing issues facing the world and to promote innovative solutions.

Recommended Articles

View All
The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

IST2 Min(s) Read

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices gain 2.5% overnight

Explained: Here’s why global sugar prices gain 2.5% overnight

IST2 Min(s) Read


The event will bring together about 2,500 heads of state and governments, CEOs of corporations, members of the international media, representatives of civil society, and youth leaders from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and North America.
Where to watch/follow?
The live stream of the event will be available on the official page of WEF at www.weforum.org. To follow the events closely, follow its social media handles and the official Davos 2023 meeting hashtag, #wef23.
Live Streamed sessions and videos will also be available on the official YouTube channel, wef.ch/youtube.
Overview: Cooperation in a Fragmented World
The annual meeting aims to address systemic risks to prevent uncertainty and fragility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The Davos Forum 2023 aims to advance forward-thinking solutions and address the most pressing global challenges, through public-private collaboration.
ALSO READ: Adityanath, Bommai, Shinde to join Mandaviya, Irani, Vaishnaw at WEF Davos meet
For the first time since the 1970s, the world is facing a misbalance with growth and inflation moving in opposite directions.
Therefore, the World Economic Forum is convening its 53rd Annual Meeting to reaffirm the value and imperative of dialogue and public-private cooperation, to navigate the current cascading crises and drive tangible, system-positive change for the long term.
What to expect?
In the winter slot of the World Economic Forum’s meeting, a record number of business and government leaders are expected to pore over challenges ranging from global economic slowdown to environmental collapse.
“We are all stuck in a crisis mindset,” WEF executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab told the pre-meeting news conference as reported by Reuters. Schwab reiterated that the world is grappling with the Ukraine war, climate change and simultaneous energy and food supply crunches.
The meeting is expected to help shift that mindset through discussions, gatherings, and events under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.
ALSO READ: USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive
About 52 heads of state and governments are expected to show up next to 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers. Among 39 leaders of international agencies, heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organisation will be present.
The last in-person Davos winter gathering was held in 2020, days before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global health emergency. In the following year, the event was held virtually and 2022’s event was shifted from January to May after a spike in infections.
The WEF is an international organisation which works with leaders in politics, business, culture, and other spheres to shape agendas for the world, regions, and industries.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DavosDavos 2023Davos Economic Forumdavos founder klaus schwabWEFworld economic forum davos

Previous Article

JBM Auto launches electric luxury coach Galaxy

Next Article

HCL Tech lower guidance driven by higher-than-anticipated leaves in BFSI, telecom and hi-tech sectors

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X