We stand with China, says Russia as Beijing imposes trade sanctions on Taiwan

China has halted the export of natural sand to Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. While sanctions were imposed on Taiwan, Russia has said they stand with China.

Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) had earlier confirmed that China halted imports, including producers of tea leaves, honey, dried fruits, cocoa beans and vegetables, as well as catches from around 700 fishing vessels.

On Tuesday, Pelosi and the rest of her delegation landed in the Taiwanese capital Taipei on a US Air Force transport plane at Songshan Airport. Her arrival prompted a furious response from China at a time when bilateral relations were already tense after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The delegation was received by Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu.

After arrival, Nancy reaffirmed an unwavering American commitment to Taiwan's democracy, but China condemned the highest-level US visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China's official media reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits that separate China and Taiwan.

Earlier, White House national security spokesman John Kirby had warned that China had positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible "economic coercion", and stressed that the world's oldest democracy would continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific.