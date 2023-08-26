Watch: YouTuber's remote-controlled car explodes after achieving world record

A UK-based YouTuber created a world record by achieving the fastest speed with his remote-controlled (RC) jet-powered car, only to later meet with a 'heart-breaking' crash. James Whomsley, who created the record, is known for his "background aerospace engineering" YouTube channel by the name of ProjectAir. The video of his latest achievement was shared on the YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records. In the clip, one can see James preparing his remote-controlled car and later testing it on a local track.

As stated by Guinness World Records , James Whomsley's car touched the lightning speed of 152.50 km/h (94.76 mph), and if it was not for the sudden crash, his vehicle would have recorded double the speed.

It is to be noted that James is the first in this category to have made this record. There are no previous achievers in the category. With a minimum requirement speed of 150 km/h (93.2 mph), his remote-controlled car has now been awarded the Guinness World Records title.

Remote-controlled car explodes after achieving world record

The video starts with James working on his remote-controlled car and attempting to test his car on the track. The moment of the explosion can also be witnessed in the video.

Watch the video of the record here.

James Whomsley speaks about his Guinness World Record

Speaking about his feat, James mentioned that he has been working on the project for more than a year. Prior to the record attempt, he had spent three months constructing, testing, and perfecting his car.

James Whomsley’s first attempt was successful, and he achieved a top speed of 152.5 km/h (94.76 mph). In his second attempt, he managed to reach a speed of 220.7 km/h (137 mph), however, the car's nose fell off. This made it ineligible for the record since the entire vehicle had to be intact.

The YouTuber then made another effort to improve his speed. In the third attempt, his car zoomed ahead at unprecedented speeds. It was swept across the runway due to the wind and exploded upon landing. “It was the most stressful, draining, and heart-breaking project," James said about the venture.