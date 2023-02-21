Watch: Vladimir Putin’s jittery feet movement sparks concern over his health again

A recent video of Vladimir Putin's meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has fuelled the debate on the Russian president's health. The speculation about the Russian President’s health was triggered last year during Russia’s Victory Day parade when a video showed the “president coughing and huddled under a blanket”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was recently seen making unusual movements with his feet. In a viral video of Putin’s meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian president’s feet were seen moving unusually, sparking speculation of an underlying health condition.

Putin - Lukashenko: "Thank you for agreeing to come - As if I couldn't agree!"😊 Vladimir Putin met Alexander Lukashenko. The main statements of the President of 🇧🇾:- "Peace-loving" countries failed to suppress 🇷🇺 and 🇧🇾 sanctions, import substitution progresses⤵️

Putin’s health has always been a topic of discussion and it has gained momentum as several people have claimed that he is suffering from a terminal illness.

A close-up of the footage was also shared by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Advisor Anton Geraschchenko on Twitter. “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?” wrote Geraschchenko.

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?

Several reports have claimed that he is undergoing treatment for serious ailments, including Parkinson's disease and cancer.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the speculation was confirmed by leaked Kremlin emails sent by a security service insider, “I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it’s already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden,” the source told Marca in November 2022 emails.

Earlier, a report by the New York Post quoted Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey, who alleged that Putin is being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the spread of cancer.

The report supported earlier claims which said Putin slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow in December.

Putin reportedly landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall at his residence, causing him to “involuntarily defecate" as the cancer was affecting his stomach and bowels, the report claimed.

Another report published by UK-based Express in November last year, claimed that a retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt had noted marks and discolouration on the hands of the Russian President indicating his deteriorating health.

Pictures of his hands with intravenous (IV) track marks had also surfaced on social media.

While the British paper, Mirror claimed that Putin is suffering from Parkinson’s and pancreatic cancer, citing Kremlin spy documents.

In June 2022, the Kremlin dismissed rumours about the president's health.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted by the BBC as saying that the Ukrainian, American and British information 'specialists' were spreading false information about the health of the president