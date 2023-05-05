Watch: Viral Video shows Ukrainian MP punches Russian official at Turkey Summit

In the viral video, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi can be seen attacking an unidentified Russian representative, who allegedly snatched the Ukrainian flag from Marikovskyi's hands.

A video showing a Ukrainian Member of Parliament punching a Russian representative, at a summit held in Turkey on Thursday, has gone viral on social media. The Russian representative who had allegedly taken down the Ukrainian flag was attacked by Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi. The incident highlights the escalating tensions between the two warring nations after the Kremlin citadel was allegedly attacked by drones recently.

The incident took place at the 61st General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), according to reports.

In the summit representatives and leaders from countries of the Black Sea region met to discuss the development of multilateral and bilateral ties on technological, economic, and social fronts, Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported.

The video was shared by Jason Jay Smart, a special correspondent of Kyiv Post on Twitter.

In the viral post, it can be seen that the Russian representative first approached Marikovskyi, and forcibly snatched the Ukrainian flag which he was holding.

Marikovskyi then retaliated by pushing and punching the representative in the face to reclaim the flag.

The incident highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia claimed that Ukraine attempted to kill President Vladimir Putin in an alleged drone attack on his residence.

Moscow accused the United States and the Ukraine of allegedly planning the attack to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied the allegations and said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

The White House also dismissed the allegations calling them ‘lies’ and a ‘ludicrous claim’ while alleging that there was no conclusive evidence of the authenticity of the video which showed the alleged drone attack, Reuters reported.

Russia’s ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine which began in February of last year, has now spread to major cities such as Kyiv, Kherson, Odessa, and Bakhmut in Ukraine.