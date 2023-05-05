Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
Watch: Viral Video shows Ukrainian MP punches Russian official at Turkey Summit

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 1:43:44 PM IST (Updated)

In the viral video, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi can be seen attacking an unidentified Russian representative, who allegedly snatched the Ukrainian flag from Marikovskyi's hands.

A video showing a Ukrainian Member of Parliament punching a Russian representative, at a summit held in Turkey on Thursday, has gone viral on social media. The Russian representative who had allegedly taken down the Ukrainian flag was attacked by Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi. The incident highlights the escalating tensions between the two warring nations after the Kremlin citadel was allegedly attacked by drones recently.

The incident took place at the 61st General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), according to reports.
In the summit representatives and leaders from countries of the Black Sea region met to discuss the development of multilateral and bilateral ties on technological, economic, and social fronts, Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported.
