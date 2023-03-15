Watch Ι UK PM Rishi Sunak lands in trouble due to his dog

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has landed himself with the police after a Tik-Tok video went viral showing him and his family walking their dog- Nova the Labrador- in central London's Hyde Park.

According to AFP, there are signs around the park that make it obvious that all dogs must be leashed to protect the wildlife.

Further as the video went viral the Metropolitan police force said:“An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules,” referring to Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as reported by The Guardian.

"The dog was put back on the lead," the police said.

The spokesperson for Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, has made no remarks regarding the situation. Similarly, Downing Street has declined to respond to the reports. Rishi Sunak has previously run into issues with the police. Also, he was at the centre of the debate regarding violating the Covid lockdown laws. Rishi Sunak was previously punished for failing to use a seatbelt in a vehicle, a mistake he later acknowledged and apologised for.

