Watch: Typhoon Doksuri causes havoc in China, thousands flee homes in Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri swept across the Chinese capital Beijing, bringing with it the most catastrophic rainfall the city has seen so far. The typhoon brought torrential rains and strong winds, affecting the lives of millions and leaving extensive damage to houses, vehicles and properties.

According to the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), the flood forced more than 31,000 residents in Beijing and 20,000 in the adjacent city of Shijiazhuang to flee their homes.

Doksuri made landfall on Friday, July 28, in Fujian province causing power disruptions, uprooting trees and affecting around 880,000 people in the province. According to Chinese official media, over 3,54,400 individuals were forced to leave or displaced, resulting in direct economic losses totalling over 478 million yuan (about Rs 553 crore).

Social media was filled with photographs and videos of emergency workers removing fallen trees and landslides, as well as individuals wading through thigh-high flood waters in the aftermath of Doksuri's wrath.

China’s Xinhua News shared scary visuals of a landslide from Yunnan province caught on CCTV camera.

The storm's scale was unprecedented, with millions of people facing the wrath of heavy rain and flood. Many parts of northern China, including Beijing, are still on red alert for severe rain. According to local media reports, this is the first time such a warning has been issued since 2011.

The red alert affects 22 million people in Beijing, 14 million in Tianjin and portions of Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, and Henan provinces, Al Jazeera reported. The Beijing observatory reported an average overnight rainfall of 140.7mm (5.5 inches), with the highest recorded rainfall in the Fangshan region reaching 500.4 mm (19.7 inches). The southern and western districts were predicted to receive considerably more rain on Monday morning.

The storm also caused heavy rain in Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi, according to the China Meteorological Administration. According to official media, there were no recorded injuries or serious damage. Over 4,000 construction sites, however, were temporarily halted, and over 20,000 structures were investigated for signs of damage.

Doksuri began as a super typhoon as it crossed the Pacific Ocean but weakened as it neared the Philippines, where it killed more than a dozen people. When it reached China's southeast, it generated colossal waves and strong winds of up to 175km/h (110mph), causing significant damage.

The situation remains alarming, as forecasters warn of Typhoon Khanun, which is expected to hit China's highly populated coast this week. Authorities are concerned that Khanun would exacerbate the damage caused by Doksuri, particularly to crops such as maize that have already been damaged by the previous storm.