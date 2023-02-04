A viral clip shot at a Turkish hospital shows how the staff used electric toy cars with balloons to drive children diagnosed with cancer to their treatment rooms. The doctors at the hospital said that the children who used to go for treatment would cry, but now they seem very amused during the same journey as they ride on the mini electric cars.

In a heart-warming gesture, a hospital in Turkey used toy cars to cheer up children diagnosed with cancer and drive them around for treatment. The video from Erciyes Hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri has gone viral and netizens from across the globe appreciated the gesture.

“Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” the caption of the video read.

Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency headquartered in the capital city of Ankara, Turkey shared the video of the children driving around battery-operated mini cars. The cars seen in the video are decorated with balloons to cheer up the children as they battle the deadly disease.

Dr Musa Karakurkcu, the head of the Paediatric Oncology Department at the Erciyes Hospital, told the news agency that the hospital was built for children suffering from cancer and those with bone marrow transplant needs.

Dr Karakurkcu added that the hospital aspires to be like a playground for children receiving cancer treatment and they are trying to minimise their troubles while they are under the supervision of doctors.

Netizens showered the post with love on Twitter.

The doctors at the hospital highlighted that the children who used to go for treatment would cry, but now they seem very amused during the same journey as they ride on the mini electric cars.