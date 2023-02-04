English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

WATCH: Turkish hospital uses electric toy cars to cheer up children suffering from cancer

WATCH: Turkish hospital uses electric toy cars to cheer up children suffering from cancer

WATCH: Turkish hospital uses electric toy cars to cheer up children suffering from cancer
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 4, 2023 6:31:55 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

A viral clip shot at a Turkish hospital shows how the staff used electric toy cars with balloons to drive children diagnosed with cancer to their treatment rooms. The doctors at the hospital said that the children who used to go for treatment would cry, but now they seem very amused during the same journey as they ride on the mini electric cars.

In a heart-warming gesture, a hospital in Turkey used toy cars to cheer up children diagnosed with cancer and drive them around for treatment. The video from Erciyes Hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri has gone viral and netizens from across the globe appreciated the gesture.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


“Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” the caption of the video read.
ALSO READ: 
PM Modi is the world’s most popular leader; survey shows above 75 percent approval rating
Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency headquartered in the capital city of Ankara, Turkey shared the video of the children driving around battery-operated mini cars. The cars seen in the video are decorated with balloons to cheer up the children as they battle the deadly disease.
 
 
Dr Musa Karakurkcu, the head of the Paediatric Oncology Department at the Erciyes Hospital, told the news agency that the hospital was built for children suffering from cancer and those with bone marrow transplant needs.
ALSO READ: Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise
Dr Karakurkcu added that the hospital aspires to be like a playground for children receiving cancer treatment and they are trying to minimise their troubles while they are under the supervision of doctors.
Netizens showered the post with love on Twitter.
 
 
The doctors at the hospital highlighted that the children who used to go for treatment would cry, but now they seem very amused during the same journey as they ride on the mini electric cars.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 4, 2023 6:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cancercancer treatmentChildrenElectric CarTurkeyWatch

Next Article

World Cancer Day: WHO calls for strengthening health systems for prevention, early detection of disease

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X