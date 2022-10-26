Watch: Trevor Noah roasts British racists over Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Noah took hilarious jibes at British racists who are not happy with the appointment of the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK.

A clip of comedian and host of ‘The Daily Show Trevor Noah’ responding to British racists who have taken offence to Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM has gone viral and left netizens in splits. In the clip, Noah began his introduction with a jibe at the political developments in the UK, specifically the unprecedented 45-day tenure of former PM Liz Truss. Noah said Rishi Sunak is just 42 years old, which means he can probably serve as the PM well into his 42-and-a-halves, mocking the current instability in British politics.

Noah then amused the viewers by saying, “Let's not forget another important first. He is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack,” comparing Sunak’s photograph with a grumpy picture of former UK PM Boris Johnson.

The comedian also mentioned that not everyone in the UK was happy about Rishi Sunak, an Indian-origin man becoming the prime minister. He played a clip from a British radio show in which the host asked a racist caller why he wasn’t happy with Sunak becoming the Prime Minister to which the caller said, "Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them," in the clip.

Noah took a hilarious swipe and sarcastically responded , “This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them?”

He added that the Britons were looking at it the wrong way and that Sunak becoming the new Prime Minister was a good thing for the British racists. He took another hilarious jibe and said that people of the UK should finally be rejoicing that after 400 years they will get to ‘legitimately blame a brown person’ for their country’s problems.

The host then explained why the British racists should not be worried. “Does he think, Sunak is going to walk up to the podium and be like it is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to give back to the country I owe so much to? And, to show my gratitude, I just want to say - (Indian accent) I am selling the entire country to India! Revenge time!” Noah said in the clip.

He also explained why he felt a little bad for the British racists. He said that the people of the UK voted for Brexit specifically to keep Britain white, but that triggered a chain of events which seven years later has now led directly to an Indian prime minister.

Rishi Sunak became the third Prime Minister of Britain this year and the first person of colour to hold the post. Sunak has a set of challenges to overcome to steer the country out of the current economic crisis as some acknowledge his leadership as the ‘new dawn’, while others question the validity of his victory.