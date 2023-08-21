On Sunday afternoon, the streets of New York City witnessed an explosion of colour, culture and camaraderie on the occasion of the world’s largest India Day Parade. The event was organised by the Federation of India Association in New York which brought together members of the Indian-American community in a grand display of unity.

The parade kicked off at 12 noon (local time) on the corner of New York's 38th Street and Madison Avenue, as reported by ANI. The occasion marked the 41st iteration of the event, known for its vibrant floats and exuberant marching units. Spectators were treated to a dazzling array of sights and music, showcasing the richness of Indian culture.

Esteemed guests and representatives of the Indian diaspora graced the parade, including spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as well as prominent actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Underscoring the significance of the event on the city's cultural calendar, the parade witnessed the participation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Jacqueline Fernandez stole the show as she waved the Indian tricolour with pride, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her address to the crowd with ‘Jai Hind’. In her speech, the actress highlighted India's vibrant culture and thanked her supporters for embracing her films. She also extended an invitation to watch her upcoming film Kushi, set to hit theatres on September 1.

Celebrity chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna was also a notable presence, dropping glimpses of the festivities on his social media handles. His post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed his participation in the parade. Vikas Khanna also posed for photos alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and some performers.

The parade's motto for this year was ‘Mission Life’, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movement highlights the critical role of individuals, families and communities in combating climate change alongside governmental efforts. Prime Minister Modi had earlier highlighted that Mission Life empowers everyone to contribute to the battle against climate change in their unique ways.

According to a Business Upturn report, the march was also attended by Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India in New York. Jaiswal underlined the democratic spirit that binds India and the United States. He also emphasised the year of millets that the world is enjoying and acknowledged the pulses as superfoods that promote both health and environmental sustainability.