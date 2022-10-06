Watch: Saudi minister refuses to answer questions from Reuters correspondent

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is seen in the video accusing the news agency of relying on anonymous sources rather than an official spokesman, which is the energy minister himself

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman refused to answer questions from a Reuters correspondent on Wednesday at the OPEC+ press conference.

In a video shared on social media, Prince Salman is seen accusing the news agency of relying on anonymous sources rather than an official spokesman, which is the energy minister himself.

As the correspondent introduced himself, Prince Abdulaziz stopped him and said “you have got it wrong twice”. The energy minister was talking in reference to a piece in Reuters about Saudi Arabia and Russia targeting a USD 100 price for oil.

“You (Reuters) did not do a proper job,” he said, adding that he had spent about 25 minutes clarifying the story with another correspondent of the agency.

He said he acted in a very respectful way, but the agency chose to go for information from a source.

“I’m not talking to Reuters, until you respect the source, which is the energy minister, on behalf of the Saudi government,” Prince Salman said, asking the correspondent to direct questions to other members of the oil cartel, but not him.

Also read: Gold rates highest since August as dollar slides and OPEC cuts oil output

Last month, Reuters reported quoting sources that Russia and Saudi Arabia, the de facto leaders of the OPEC+ oil producer group, see USD 100 a barrel as a fair price for fuel that the global economy can absorb. OPEC+ comprises of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies.

On Wednesday, the kingdom rebuffed criticism that it was in talks with Russia to drive prices higher.

The oil producers’ group agreed on a steep cut in oil production, curbing supply in an already tight market. Saudi Arabia said there would be a cut of 2 million barrels per day of output, which is equivalent to 2 percent of global supply. The kingdom said the move was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy.

The White House said US President Joe Biden was “disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+”.

Also read: Mark Matthews expects a mild recession on back of a strong labour market