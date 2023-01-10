homeworld Newswatch russian planes rear door springs open mid air twitter aflutter 15632461.htm

Watch: Russian plane's rear door springs open mid-air, Twitter aflutter

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 8:20:25 PM IST (Published)

A video of this dramatic incident was shared on Twitter by a user — which showed the plane’s gaping rear door and a passenger sitting calmly in his seat as a curtain flapped wildly behind him. It's just another (normal) day in Russia, declared most of Twitter, amid a period of unnatural incidents involving flying machines.

Passengers aboard a Russian charter plane had a lucky escape when the rear door of a Russian plane opened mid-flight. According to a New York Post report, the horrifying incident took place on an An-26 twin prop plane, which belongs to IrAero Airlines.

The aircraft had taken off in extremely cold conditions from the remote Siberian city of Magan for Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast. However, the rear door of the ageing plane sprang open mid-flight.


A video of this dramatic incident was shared on Twitter by a user. In the video, the plane’s gaping rear door is visible. It also showed a passenger sitting calmly in his seat as a curtain flapped wildly behind him.

Also read: Moscow flight bomb threat: Azur Air plane with 244 aboard lands safely in Goa

While sharing this video, Twitter user Oriannalyla wrote, “Nothing unusual: In Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometres. An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened.”

Twitter users trolled the airlines over the incident. One user wrote, “A normal day in Russia.”

Another user tweeted, “They are experimenting with new accidents. Let's hope they perfect this.”

The video was also shared by an advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko. He tweeted, "A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?"

Fortunately, none of the passengers were hurt in the incident. Once the cabin was re-pressurised, the plane circled back and successfully landed again in the Siberian city of Magan, New Zealand Herald reported.

Also read: Watch: Shirtless man fights flyer on Biman Bangladesh flight

Carrier IrAero in a statement said that the partial opening of the charter flight door occurred at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
