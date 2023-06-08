Watch: PM Modi’s US visit to boost defence partnership, says White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the United States Congress for the second time.

The upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States will boost the defence ties and affirm the deep and close partnership between the two countries, the White House said on Wednesday, June 7.

“The PM and the President will discuss ways to strengthen our two countries, our shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including defence,” US Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.

“The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” the official statement added.

US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel also said that the US and India have the most consequential relationship with each other. He added that the US will collaborate closely with the Indian government on some of the most critical priorities and looks forward to hosting them here later this month. He further added that the US also aims to deepen their engagement with India on various issues, whether it's the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, or deepening our trade and security cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the United States Congress for the second time during his forthcoming formal visit to the United States from June 21 to 24.

ALSO READ|

The United States and India already have a strong strategic alliance with each other. At their most recent in-person meeting in Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden discussed critical and emerging technologies, as well as artificial intelligence. In their meeting, both sides had a positive discussion about future technologies, like advanced computing, emerging and critical technologies, and artificial intelligence. They also talked about topical global and regional developments.

Earlier in 2022, both PM Modi and President Biden jointly announced the India-US initiative of critical and emerging technology (iCET).