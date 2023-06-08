Watch: PM Modi’s US visit to boost defence partnership, says White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the United States Congress for the second time.

The upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States will boost the defence ties and affirm the deep and close partnership between the two countries, the White House said on Wednesday, June 7.

“The PM and the President will discuss ways to strengthen our two countries, our shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including defence,” US Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.