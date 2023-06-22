Watch | PM Modi meets Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Washington

The meeting is a part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEO's, during his visit to States. He is likely to meet 15-20 CEO's over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20, 21, and 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Technology, in Washington on Wednesday. The meeting is a part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEO's, during his visit to United States.

"I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India..." Micron Technology CEO said.

He congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his visit to United States saying, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on his excellent visit to United States. So far is going great, from my understanding, and I wish him and India All the Best!" he added.

Notably, on Tuesday, June 20, the Indian cabinet gave its approval to Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in setting up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, India. The government will provide production-linked incentives worth $1.34 billion (110 billion rupees) to support the project.

This investment is expected to boost India's semiconductor industry and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductor production.

The new facility is anticipated to create jobs and enhance India's capabilities in the sector, contributing to its digital ambitions and self-reliance in advanced technologies.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting United States on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi's US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit.