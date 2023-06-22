Watch | PM Modi meets Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in Washington

The meeting is a part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEO's, during his visit to States. He is likely to meet 15-20 CEO's over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20, 21, and 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Technology, in Washington on Wednesday. The meeting is a part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEO's, during his visit to United States.

"I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India..." Micron Technology CEO said.

#WATCH | The US | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology, in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/Fnl3wYV5g8 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023