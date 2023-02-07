Watch: Only airport in Turkey’s Hatay province torn apart by earthquake

The runway of the Hatay Airport was torn apart by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which rocked Turkey on Monday. Videos of the ruined tarmac have garnered significant attention on the Internet. Other major airports in the region, the Gaziantep Airport and the Kahramanmaras Airport were also closed.

The only runway in the singular airport present in Turkey’s southern province was torn apart by the earthquake that struck the country in the early morning on Monday. The only runway in the Hatay Airport, which is the only airport in the 1.6 million-strong Hatay province, was torn apart by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Videos of the ruined tarmac have garnered significant attention on the Internet.

A video of the aftermath of the ruined runway is making rounds on social media.

WATCH: The only runway at Hatay Airport in southern Turkey tore open during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/TTykRNBYUQ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

Runway in Hatay airport per social media reports. CNNTurk says the airport is damaged pic.twitter.com/y9s8Ei8WzO — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 6, 2023

Located just over 120 kilometres away from the city of Gaziantep, the Hatay Airport provides service to the nearby cities of Osmaniye, Iskenderun, Antakya, Dortyol, and Samandag. With extensive damage to the region, the closure of the airport’s only runway means that rescue workers and aid to the region will take longer to arrive as they have to traverse over roads or by helicopters. However, harsh winter weather has hampered rescue efforts through the air while damaged roads have restricted land travel.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake’s epicentre was located 23 kilometres east of the town of Nurdagi Gaziantep province and at a depth of 24.1 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. However, in wake of the massive earthquake, the region has experienced multiple aftershocks including a massive 7.5 magnitude tremor originating 20km from north of the city of Kahramanmaras in Gaziantep and another earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude. Since the first earthquake, over 10 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or more have been recorded in Turkey.

The resulting damage in Turkey’s South East region along with areas of war-torn Syria has been devastating. Along with damage to the Hatay Airport, and other major airports in the region, the Gaziantep Airport and the Kahramanmaras Airport were also closed. Though the Gaziantep Airport only reported minor damage, it is allowing flights bringing relief supplies and medical evacuation operations, reported the Daily Sabah.

The death toll from the earthquake across Turkey and Syria reached over 4,300 even as the World Health Organisation warned earlier that the death toll could increase eightfold. Thousands of buildings have collapsed across Turkey and Syria, with emergency workers racing against time to rescue people trapped under collapsed rubble even as thousands were facing the risk of hypothermia from the cold conditions. Tens of thousands of individuals have been injured even as Turkey has been offered humanitarian aid from all across the globe.