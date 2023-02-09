'Watch Me': Joe Biden dismisses concerns over his age, intends to run again for US President

US President Joe Biden said he probably intends to seek reelection in 2024 but has yet to make the decision "firmly” Biden’s State of the Union speech is being seen as a soft launch for his re-election run. He has touted the achievements of his first term.

US President Joe Biden intends to seek re-election in 2024, but has not made the decision “firmly.” Joe Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in American history. Dismissing concerns about his age, Biden referred to his performance in the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“Watch me. It's all I can say,” Biden said on Wednesday in an interview on PBS Newshour.

Biden is yet to announce a re-election bid and many including members of his own party feel he should step aside in 2024 due to his age. The US President is facing calls for a new generation of leadership.

A majority of Democrats feel that he shouldn't run again, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll.

“I haven't made that decision. That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet,” Joe Biden said in the interview.

He added that he would be completely honest with the American people if there was any health problem or anything that would keep him from doing his job.

Biden’s State of the Union speech is being seen as a soft launch for his re-election run. He has touted the achievements of his first term, including low unemployment and passage of climate, health and infrastructure laws and bolstering the middle class while holding technology giants, oil and pharmaceutical companies to account.

“It goes from one extreme to another, last night I heard people saying, ‘Well, just watch Biden, by God, age is not an issue anymore,” Biden said in the interview.

However, Biden will have to confront a major vulnerability in his re-election campaign as polls show voters are giving him little credit for the achievements of his administration. According to a Washington Post-ABC News survey, over six out of 10 Americans do not believe he accomplished much in his first two years in office.