Watch: Mary Millben touches PM Modi’s feet after singing National Anthem

Ahead of the event, Mary Millben had expressed that she felt "deeply honoured" to perform the national anthem for PM Modi. The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) where PM Modi delivered his goodbye speech.

Popular American singer Mary Millben surprised everyone as she touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after singing the National Anthem. Her performance concluded the event for the official State visit of PM Modi.

Millben, 38, performed the national anthem at the invitation-only event held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

The duo also exchanged words on the stage as the Indian diaspora chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Here’s a video of Mary Millben’s gesture of respect:

Mary Millben is an African-American Hollywood actress and singer. She enjoys immense popularity in India for her singing of the National Anthem and Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

The American singer tweeted, “I will rest in the end, knowing that anything I did of great significance is because He (God) did it through me. Tonight as I perform the Indian National Anthem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished guests, India and Indian communities across the world, you are in my heart and thoughts.”

“We are family – ‘one earth, one family, one future. JaiHind and God bless the #USIndia alliance,” she added.

Mary Millben was also part of the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations. At that time, she had said, "I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, (India's) Ambassador (to the UN) Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States.”

PM Modi has wrapped up his four-day state visit to the US. He is now headed for another maiden state visit to Egypt.

Concluding his tour, PM Modi on Friday asserted that a new journey of India-US ties has begun and the two great democracies are strengthening their bond.