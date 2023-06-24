CNBC TV18
Watch: Mary Millben touches PM Modi’s feet after singing National Anthem
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 11:48:57 AM IST (Published)

Ahead of the event, Mary Millben had expressed that she felt "deeply honoured" to perform the national anthem for PM Modi. The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) where PM Modi delivered his goodbye speech.

Popular American singer Mary Millben surprised everyone as she touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after singing the National Anthem. Her performance concluded the event for the official State visit of PM Modi.

Millben, 38, performed the national anthem at the invitation-only event held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.
The event was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) where PM Modi delivered his goodbye speech.
