Watch: Kabul University Professor tears up diplomas on Live TV against Taliban ban on women education

An emotional professor of Kabul University tore up his university certificates and diplomas live on national TV in protest of the Taliban's decision to ban women from studying in universities and colleges in Afghanistan. Saying that he does not need the documents if his "mother and sister can't study", the professor went on to tear the important documents on a live television show, which is now going viral on social media.

“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because in this country there is no place for education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education,” the professor said on the show on the TOLO News channel.

The video has been shared all over social media including being shared by Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees in the United Kingdom. “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan,” Nasimi wrote. The video has received over 2 million views and more than 36,000 likes on Twitter.

After the Taliban managed to recapture Kabul last year, the new Islamic government in the country has been systematically reducing women's access to education. Despite having promised to protect women's right to education in the days after they came into power, the Taliban has walked back on several of its promises. The government banned universities and colleges from admitting women last week, even as it had banned girls from receiving secondary school education.

As it seems from the translation of the video, the professor revealed that he had received his education from the University of Mysore in India. Netizens have praised the bravery of the professor and appreciated his act of solidarity.

“Incredible courage and sense of righteousness. It is so heartening to see the men in Iran and Afghanistan are standing up for the rights of their brave sisters and mothers in spite of serious personal risks,” said one user.

“This is an incredibly brave man. He’s shaking, clearly doing this puts his life in danger,” added another.