homeworld NewsWatch: Inside Ukraine's military war bunkers
world | Mar 9, 2023 6:26 PM IST

Watch: Inside Ukraine's military war bunkers

By Sanjay Suri   Mar 9, 2023 6:26 PM IST (Published)
CNBCTV18's Sanjay Suri visited military bunkers on the frontlines in Ukraine that are strategic to stop another possible invasion on Kyiv by Russian forces. Here'a sneak peek into these 2-tonne made-of-steel military bunkers.

A special paramilitary unit in Ukraine is preparing for another possible invasion by Russia. CNBCTV18's Sanjay Suri visited one of these bunkers to find out how strategic these bunkers could be to protect Ukraine from a possible Russian onslaught. A Ukraine plant is building 6-person bunkers on the war’s frontlines to defend it’s territory.

The bunkers and check-points have been set up all over Ukraine. One of these units is stationed near Kyiv, which is critical in stopping the Russian advance.
These bunkers have helped Ukraine blow up bridgesand are stocked with at least a year's food supply. There are check-points that dot the countryside and consist of armed military personnel who are equipped with guns and light missiles.
Each of the bunkers require nearly 2 tons of steel to build. The bunkers are built to withstand projectiles with calibers of up to 152 millimeters, can accommodate up to six soldiers and need to be buried 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) underground. There are six beds inside these bunkers, which are made of wood. The shelter also comes with a place to put a portable stove, a double floor that can be used to store weapons and an exit leading to the surface along with an entrance reached by tunnel, he explained.
Zhuk speaks compassionately of the Ukrainian troops he hopes will find a measure of comfort in the bunkers.
“While they are inside, they cannot worry about an attack that could happen while they are asleep,” he said. “They can be warm and comfortable.”
Metinvest also owns the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, a fortress-like plant in the destroyed and now occupied city of Mariupol. During the months Mariupol was under siege, civilians and soldiers sheltered there, and the last-ditch stand Ukrainian forces made to defend the plant became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.
To know more, watch the video.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
