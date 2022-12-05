Watch: Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano erupts, spewing lava and ash 1 mile into the sky

Videos shared by local rescue groups showed huge clouds of debris rising from the volcano's crater, creating avalanches of ash.

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on December 4 spewing clouds of ash into the sky and sending rivers of lava. Authorities have initiated evacuation of nearly 2,000 people and raised the alert status to the highest level. The eruption occurred in the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java, around 800 km southeast of its capital Jakarta.

As per an Al Jazeera report, nearly 2,000 people living in the densely populated island of Java have been evacuated from villages close to the peak. The volcanic eruption blanketed several villages with falling ash and debris, but no casualties have been reported so far.

"Hot avalanches" triggered by piles of lava at the tip of the 3,676-metre volcano slid down after the eruption, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said. Residents have been asked not to travel within 8 km of the crater after the threat level was raised to four.

Mount Semeru erupted precisely one year ago, killing at least 51 people, and damaging over 5,000 homes. While several hundred people suffered serious burns, more than 10,000 people were evacuated.

The Mount Semeru volcano was smouldering for several days and the recent monsoon rains broke Lava Dome due to which hot ash, gas, and lava came flowing down for many kilometres.A bridge that connects two districts near the area of Mount Semeru was damaged in last year’s eruption.