Watch: Giant dome at Jakarta Islamic Centre collapses after fire engulfs mosque

By CNBCTV18.com

A massive fire led to the collapse of the giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The tragic incident happened when the centre was undergoing renovation. The dome is part of the Jami Mosque in North Jakarta which caught fire and collapsed at around 3 pm on Wednesday. The mosque is situated within the building complex of the Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development.

Dramatic scenes of the moment the dome collapsed were captured and shared on social media footage. Videos and visuals of the tragic scene showed smoke billowing from the giant dome engulfed in a blaze just before it collapsed.

At least 10 fire engines were dispatched to the spot after the firefighters were alerted about the blaze shortly after 3 pm local time, Indonesian media reported.

No one was injured during the collapse or in the fire, Gulf Today reported.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire and have interrogated four workers of the company tasked with renovating the mosque.

Apart from the mosque, the Jakarta Islamic Centre complex is home to other educational, commercial and research facilities. Incidentally, the mosque's dome caught fire during renovation 20 years ago in October 2002. It had then taken firefighters five hours to extinguish the blaze, reported Gulf Today.