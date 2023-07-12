The Bastille Day parade will feature a 269-member tri-services contingent from India marching alongside their French counterparts.

The Embassy of France in India extended a warm welcome to the Indian tri-force contingent in France that is set to take part in the Bastille Day Parade on July 14. The embassy extended a special wish to the soldiers of Punjab Regiment which has a history of fighting for France in World War I.

“A warm welcome to France for the Indian tri-force contingent that will march in the Bastille Day parade on July 14! We feel especially honoured to welcome soldiers from the Punjab Regiment, whose valorous history includes fighting alongside French troops in WWI,” French Embassy in India tweeted.

The parade will feature a 269-member tri-services contingent from India marching alongside their French counterparts, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, India.

Also taking part in the parade, soldiers from the Punjab Regiment will step on French soil after 107 years.

As per the French Embassy, there is evidence from the First World War of the contribution of Indian soldiers, possibly from the Sikh Regiment, which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian armed forces, to fighting alongside French troops.

“The Army contingent is being represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army,” a release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The Army contingent of 77 marching personnel, 38 members of the Band, along with the Navy and Air Force contingent will be part of the parade, according to the release.

Further, Rafale fighter jets will also be a part of the flypast at the event.

Bastille Day is a national holiday in France and it marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille Fort (a medieval fortress) in 1789, which symbolises the beginning of the French Revolution.