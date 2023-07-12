The Bastille Day parade will feature a 269-member tri-services contingent from India marching alongside their French counterparts.

The Embassy of France in India extended a warm welcome to the Indian tri-force contingent in France that is set to take part in the Bastille Day Parade on July 14. The embassy extended a special wish to the soldiers of Punjab Regiment which has a history of fighting for France in World War I.

“A warm welcome to France for the Indian tri-force contingent that will march in the Bastille Day parade on July 14! We feel especially honoured to welcome soldiers from the Punjab Regiment, whose valorous history includes fighting alongside French troops in WWI,” French Embassy in India tweeted.

A warm welcome to France for the 🇮🇳 tri-force contingent that will march in the #BastilleDay parade on July 14! We feel especially honored to welcome soldiers from the Punjab Regiment, whose valorous history includes fighting alongside 🇫🇷 troops in WWI.pic.twitter.com/1ZQClPFdIY— French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) July 7, 2023

Earlier, the tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces left for the Bastille Day parade on July 6.