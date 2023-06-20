Watch: Emmanuel Macron downs bottle of beer with rugby players — is accused of 'toxic masculinity'

In a clip, self-professed wine lover Macron is seen finishing off the entire bottle in less than 30 seconds. The president is said to be a die-hard sports fan and is well known for his locker room visits.

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron downing a bottle of beer with Toulouse's rugby players after they won the domestic league title at the weekend is doing the rounds on social media. The video has sparked a political row, with many accusing Macron of encouraging “toxic masculinity.”

The clip shows the French President getting a bottle of Corona in the Toulouse dressing room after their victory over La Rochella at the Stade de France in Paris last Saturday (June 17). Macron downs the whole bottle in less than 30 seconds. The president is said to be a die-hard sports fan and is well known for his locker room visits.

“Emmanuel Macron sent himself a dead-end Corona in the Toulouse locker room after his victory in the Top 14,” read a tweet by CerfiaFR, a news platform in France. Sandrine Rousseau, an MP of the Green party, reacted, “Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image.”

“A president who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That’s all,” replied Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, an MP from Macron’s centrist party.

President Macron's popularity has dwindled, especially after March-April, following his push for a highly unpopular hike in the retirement age. Macron has also been accused of being out of touch with ordinary people.

Just a few months ago, during the peak of protests in France, Macron was pictured having a beer in Kinshasa during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Critics and political opponents accused the French leader of being cut off from realities.

Macron has professed his love for a drink and had claimed that he drinks wine almost every day. The French president has also been seen defending the wine and alcohol lobby by blocking attempts by public health authorities to promote ‘Dry January.’

ALSO READ | France bans parents from sharing children’s photos on social media