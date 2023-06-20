Watch: Emmanuel Macron downs bottle of beer with rugby players — is accused of 'toxic masculinity'

In a clip, self-professed wine lover Macron is seen finishing off the entire bottle in less than 30 seconds. The president is said to be a die-hard sports fan and is well known for his locker room visits.

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron downing a bottle of beer with Toulouse's rugby players after they won the domestic league title at the weekend is doing the rounds on social media. The video has sparked a political row, with many accusing Macron of encouraging “toxic masculinity.”

The clip shows the French President getting a bottle of Corona in the Toulouse dressing room after their victory over La Rochella at the Stade de France in Paris last Saturday (June 17). Macron downs the whole bottle in less than 30 seconds. The president is said to be a die-hard sports fan and is well known for his locker room visits.