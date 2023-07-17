The vandalism was reportedly a part of the campaign named ‘Jets and Yachts, the party is over’, organised by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, a climate activist group that is demanding the ban of private jets and luxury yachts over emission concerns.

A superyacht worth 300 million Euros owned by billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie was defaced with spray paints by a group of climate activists on the Spanish island of Ibiza, on Sunday, July 16. Photos of the defaced superyacht shared on social media have gone viral with thousands of users reacting to the development.

In the pictures, two activists could be seen displaying a sign that read “'You Consume Others Suffer”', against the background of the yacht smeared in red and black paint.

The pictures were shared by the Spain-based Futuro Vegetal environmental group.

“We spray painted using fire extinguishers against the 300 million euro mega-yacht of Nancy Walton, heiress to #Walmart and one of the richest women in the world with a fortune of 8.7 billion dollars,”' read a tweet by the group.

The climate activist group said that the group used fire extinguishers filled with red and black paint to deface the yacht.

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” the group said in a statement, as per the New York Times.

The vandalism was reportedly a part of the campaign named ‘Jets and Yachts, the party is over’, organised by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, a climate activist group that is demanding the ban of private jets and luxury yachts over emission concerns.

The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested two people at the docks over the incident, local Periodico de Ibiza reported.

The superyacht named the Kaos was scheduled to leave Ibiza on Sunday, and the incident happened just as the crew was preparing to depart.

The activists said that they specifically targeted the yacht as it belonged to one of the wealthiest women in the world. Laurie’s net worth is pegged around $7.77 billion, as per Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

The yacht earlier made headlines with a series of features in May about the impressive 361-feet vessel which has its own swimming pool, aquarium, helipad, cinema, spa facilities, gym and even a small hospital for medical emergencies.

The group which claimed “The mega-rich live off the suffering of others,” in its statement had executed a similar action by painting a private jet with yellow and black paint two days prior to the yacht incident.