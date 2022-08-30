    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Watch: 20 killed in clashes amid power struggle; is Iraq sliding into civil war?

    Watch: 20 killed in clashes amid power struggle; is Iraq sliding into civil war?

    Watch: 20 killed in clashes amid power struggle; is Iraq sliding into civil war?
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Machine-gun fire and explosions rocked the Green Zone in Baghdad. Clashes were prompted by an influential Shi'ite cleric's announcement to quit politics.

    At least 20 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics. Sadr's announcement prompted his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with Iran-backed Shi'ite rival groups.
    In what is being called the worst fighting Baghdad has seen in years, machine-gun fire and explosions rocked the Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies. In several videos posted on the Internet, tracer fire could be seen rising into the sky.
    ALSO READ: 
    Protesters storm Baghdad presidential palace as Iraqi Shiite cleric quits politics, 15 dead
    A Twitter user shared a video of the clashes with the caption -- "Apparently, a full-scale civil war has begun in Iraq."
    Another user wrote, "Green Zone is a battlefield" while sharing another video of the deadly clashes.
    Green Zone is a battlefield. #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/owwF1nMAKQ
    The announcement to quit politics by Moqtada al-Sadr, who is the heir to a prominent clerical dynasty, came a day after other Shi'ite leaders and parties "failed to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system". However, Sadr has advocated against the use of weapons by all sides and has even sat on a hunger strike to urge people to shun violence.
    Iraq is currently on the brink of a full-blown civil war amid a political standoff between Sadr's followers and Shi'ite Muslim rivals, who are openly backed by Iran. The civil war threat haunts Iraq at a time when the country is struggling to recover from decades of war, sanctions, civil strife and endemic corruption.
    ALSO READ | Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalising any ties with Israel
    The rivalry between the two groups has escalated in Iraq since October last year when Sadr’s movement emerged as the biggest bloc with 74 of parliament’s 329 seats. Meanwhile, the share of Iran-backed factions slumped to 17 from the previous 48.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    BaghdadIranIraqIraq unrestMuqtada al-Sadrshia

    Previous Article

    5 men rob jewellery worth Rs 12 crore, Rs 10 lakh cash from Manappuram Finance’s Udaipur branch

    Next Article

    All points mentioned by RBI satisfactorily addressed: City Union Bank on inspection report

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng