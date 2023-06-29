‘War in Iraq’: President Joe Biden is back with another gaffe

President Biden incorrectly refers to Russia-Ukraine conflict as the war in Iraq. The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois.

US President Joe Biden has grabbed the headlines with another verbal slip-up. Biden, while speaking to reporters at the White House, on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq” when he meant to say Ukraine.

The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois, reported Reuters.

While reacting to the short-lived mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group against Russia’s Putin, Biden said, “It is hard to tell really. But he is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He is losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it is not just NATO, it is not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations.”

This was Joe Biden’s second slip-up in 24 hours on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. During a Democratic fundraising event in Maryland on Tuesday, Biden again referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the “onslaught on Iraq.”

According to a report by ABC News, the US President remarked, “Think about this - if anybody told you, and my staff wasn't so sure, either -- that we would be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it's not likely.”

This is not the first time that President Biden has made a series of erroneous gaffes. The octogenarian has received some criticism for his verbal slip-ups of late as his critics often take note of repeated misstatements and slurred speeches.

Joe Biden is the oldest American President, having assumed office at the age of 78.

Due to his frequent gaffes, a large number of US voters are concerned about the Democrat’s health. Biden has already announced his plans to run for re-election in the 2024 Presidential Election. His most likely Republic opponent will be Donald Trump.