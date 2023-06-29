‘War in Iraq’: President Joe Biden is back with another gaffe

President Biden incorrectly refers to Russia-Ukraine conflict as the war in Iraq. The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois.

US President Joe Biden has grabbed the headlines with another verbal slip-up. Biden, while speaking to reporters at the White House, on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq” when he meant to say Ukraine.

The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois, reported Reuters.

While reacting to the short-lived mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group against Russia’s Putin, Biden said, “It is hard to tell really. But he is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He is losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it is not just NATO, it is not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations.”