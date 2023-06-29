CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News‘War in Iraq’: President Joe Biden is back with another gaffe

‘War in Iraq’: President Joe Biden is back with another gaffe

‘War in Iraq’: President Joe Biden is back with another gaffe
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 1:01:53 PM IST (Published)

President Biden incorrectly refers to Russia-Ukraine conflict as the war in Iraq. The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois.

US President Joe Biden has grabbed the headlines with another verbal slip-up. Biden, while speaking to reporters at the White House, on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq” when he meant to say Ukraine.

The 80-year-old President made the gaffe while speaking to reporters before departing the White House on a trip to Illinois, reported Reuters.
While reacting to the short-lived mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group against Russia’s Putin, Biden said, “It is hard to tell really. But he is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He is losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it is not just NATO, it is not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X