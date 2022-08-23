Want to build two-way relationship between India and UK: Rishi Sunak

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Want to make sure that it’s easy for UK students to travel to India and learn, said Sunak and added that the UK is aware of the opportunity to sell its products in India.

Indian-origin Prime Ministerial candidate of Britain, Rishi Sunak, has said that he wants to make the India-United Kingdom relationship “more two-way”. Speaking at an event on Monday, Sunak said, “We are all very aware of the opportunity for the UK to sell things and do things in India, but actually we need to look at that relationship differently because there is an enormous amount that we here in the UK can learn from India.”

Laying out his vision of the India-UK relationship at a campaign hustings event hosted by the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation in north London, Sunak said, “I want to make sure that it’s easy for our students to also travel to India and learn, that it’s also easy for our companies and Indian companies to work together because it’s not just a one-way relationship, it’s a two-way relationship, and that’s the type of change I want to bring to that relationship.”

Later, in response to a question on the bilateral ties between the two countries, Sunak said, “We know the UK-India relationship is important. We represent the living bridge between our two countries.”

The 42-year-old Conservative Party leader even broke into Hindi during his address saying, “Aap sab mere parivar ho (you all are my family).” He also greeted the predominantly British-Indian gathering with a mix of Indian salutations like — “namaste, salaam, khem cho, and kidda”.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on China, Sunak said, “China and the Chinese Communist Party represent the biggest threat to our economy and thereby national security that this country has faced in a long time and we need to be alive to that.”

He added, “Be in no doubt, as your Prime Minister I will do whatever it takes to keep you, your families and our country safe because that’s the first duty of a Conservative Prime Minister.”