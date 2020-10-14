Finance Wall Street ticks up in choppy trading after mixed bank results Updated : October 14, 2020 11:00 PM IST The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 93 new highs and seven new lows. Analysts now expect earnings to fall 18.9 percent from a year, according to Refinitiv IBES data, versus a 25 percent drop on July 1. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.